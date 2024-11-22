Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,305 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.06% of Waterstone Financial worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 63.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 62.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $296.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Waterstone Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Stephen J. Schmidt sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $67,512.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,051.12. The trade was a 5.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 15,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The trade was a 50.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,355 shares of company stock worth $566,415 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

