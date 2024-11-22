Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.31% of B&G Foods worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 710,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 134,937 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $958,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $6.39 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $505.44 million, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -223.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew D. Vogel bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,064 shares in the company, valued at $235,727.04. This trade represents a 25.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric H. Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,618.75. The trade was a 5.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 90,111 shares of company stock valued at $593,054 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.