Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,339 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Valmont Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,878,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 794.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,373,000 after buying an additional 175,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,040,000 after buying an additional 73,084 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 71,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 288,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.78, for a total transaction of $338,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,414.32. This represents a 10.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $5,380,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,968,950.40. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $6,971,695. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

VMI stock opened at $338.74 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $352.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.11. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.