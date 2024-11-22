Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.30. Fossil Group shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 201,921 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 91.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 97.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,488 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

