Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 73.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 900.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $94.13 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $386,027.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $425,901.87. This represents a 47.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,095 shares of company stock worth $4,058,575. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fortinet from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.