Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. 13,168,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 53,701,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Ford Motor by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 570,293 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $545,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 333.6% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

