FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.25 and last traded at $41.23. 129,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 181,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

