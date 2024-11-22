Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.86 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 61319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FVRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiverr International

Fiverr International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.42 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.37 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 35,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.