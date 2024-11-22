Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.57, but opened at $81.19. Five Below shares last traded at $80.92, with a volume of 454,969 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Get Five Below alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

Five Below Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average is $97.90.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 12.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Five Below by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.0% in the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.