Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 43,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 24,866 shares.The stock last traded at $37.80 and had previously closed at $37.00.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,367,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,846,000.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services.

