Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2024

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUNGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 43,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 24,866 shares.The stock last traded at $37.80 and had previously closed at $37.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSUN

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Firstsun Capital Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,367,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,846,000.

About Firstsun Capital Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Firstsun Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firstsun Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.