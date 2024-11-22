First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.26. 772,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,991. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

