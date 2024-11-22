First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,272,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,365,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,606,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,033,000 after buying an additional 764,778 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,192,000 after buying an additional 762,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 170.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after buying an additional 626,542 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $46.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.01.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

