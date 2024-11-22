First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 16th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FMY opened at $11.85 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

