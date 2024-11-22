First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGSGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 12012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $823.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Growth Strength ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTGS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 360.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,548,000 after buying an additional 1,399,347 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 270.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 663,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 484,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 120.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 334,209 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after buying an additional 427,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 436,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 51,152 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

