First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 12012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $823.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Growth Strength ETF

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTGS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 360.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,548,000 after buying an additional 1,399,347 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 270.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 663,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 484,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 120.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 334,209 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after buying an additional 427,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 436,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 51,152 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

