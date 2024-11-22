First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 12012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $823.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Growth Strength ETF
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.
