First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on November 29th

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2075 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
HYLS stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $42.55.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Top 3 Financial Stocks Set to Gain From Looser Regulations
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Can BioMarin Stock Live Up to Wall Street’s High Expectations?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.