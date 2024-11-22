First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on November 29th

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2075 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

HYLS stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $42.55.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

