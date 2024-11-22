First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1275 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FCAL traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,521. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $262.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.97 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
