First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) to Distribute Dividend of $0.17 on November 29th

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

FTHI stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $990.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.