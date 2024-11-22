First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) to Distribute Dividend of $0.17 on November 29th

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance
FTHI stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $990.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $23.90.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
