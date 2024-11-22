First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.46 and traded as high as C$18.47. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$18.37, with a volume of 1,562,935 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.72.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total value of C$117,165.19. 19.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.