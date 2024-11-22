First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) CEO Clay M. Dean Sells 400 Shares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) CEO Clay M. Dean sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $16,884.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $457,978.50. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FMBH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.17. 18,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,978. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $43.52.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 29.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 15,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 85,434 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMBH shares. DA Davidson downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Mid Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

