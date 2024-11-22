First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $659,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 54,708.0% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $2,019,000. Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 44.2% in the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,720,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.14.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.24%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.