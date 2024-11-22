First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $561,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 35.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 13.6% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 24,992 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $3,888,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

