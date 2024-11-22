First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in Danaher by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE DHR opened at $234.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $215.68 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.