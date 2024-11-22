First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 649 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,769 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $599,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.2% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,381.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 61,334 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 57,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.10.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

