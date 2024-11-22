First County Bank CT Sells 525 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First County Bank CT lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 957.1% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3,088.9% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.42 and its 200 day moving average is $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.70 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,518,588.62. This represents a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,069 shares of company stock worth $2,842,965 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

