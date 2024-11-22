First County Bank CT Sells 1,355 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First County Bank CT trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.7% of First County Bank CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First County Bank CT’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in AbbVie by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $172.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.65 and a 52 week high of $207.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.28%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.