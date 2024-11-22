First County Bank CT Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,756,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,622,000 after buying an additional 237,518 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,294,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $279.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.89. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $214.89 and a one year high of $279.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

