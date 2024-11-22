Financial Analysis: Emerald (NYSE:EEX) & The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for The OLB Group and Emerald, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Emerald 0 0 2 0 3.00

Emerald has a consensus price target of $7.90, indicating a potential upside of 62.68%. Given Emerald’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Emerald is more favorable than The OLB Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $30.57 million 0.14 -$23.18 million ($5.65) -0.35 Emerald $382.80 million 2.58 -$8.20 million ($0.54) -8.99

This table compares The OLB Group and Emerald”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Emerald has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group. Emerald is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The OLB Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of The OLB Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Emerald shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The OLB Group and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -155.02% -258.34% -140.87% Emerald -5.29% -13.26% -1.92%

Risk & Volatility

The OLB Group has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Emerald beats The OLB Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms. The company serves retail, design, technology, equipment, and safety and security. Emerald Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

