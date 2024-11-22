Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 204,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 89,041 shares.The stock last traded at $51.43 and had previously closed at $50.94.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.