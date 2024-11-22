Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Price Performance

FAR opened at GBX 7.15 ($0.09) on Thursday. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.15. The company has a market cap of £34.55 million, a P/E ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.87.

About Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

