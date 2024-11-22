Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC) Director Leonard Francis Macdonald Buys 631,000 Shares

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report) Director Leonard Francis Macdonald bought 631,000 shares of Fancamp Exploration stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,015.00.

Leonard Francis Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Leonard Francis Macdonald acquired 234,000 shares of Fancamp Exploration stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$14,040.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Leonard Francis Macdonald bought 500,000 shares of Fancamp Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

Fancamp Exploration Stock Performance

CVE FNC remained flat at C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 1,142,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,838. Fancamp Exploration Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$15.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36.

About Fancamp Exploration

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

