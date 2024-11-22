Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.25. 7,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 6,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Up 1.3 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
