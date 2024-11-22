Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.25. 7,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 6,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.