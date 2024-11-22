Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $121,753.80 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 45,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $121,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,463,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,187.10. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,454 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $44,971.14.

On Friday, November 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 58,226 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $160,703.76.

On Monday, September 16th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,095 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $25,296.60.

On Wednesday, August 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 645,938 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $1,511,494.92.

Expensify Stock Performance

Expensify stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.97 million, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Expensify by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 476,687 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 74.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 129,689 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Expensify by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Expensify in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

