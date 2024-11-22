ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Jaynie M. Studenmund Sells 3,645 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $160,562.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,249. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,096. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $47.32.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. ExlService’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,208,000 after purchasing an additional 160,723 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,616,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,869,000 after purchasing an additional 233,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,837,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,196 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,871,000 after buying an additional 1,618,003 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,092,000 after buying an additional 87,592 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

