Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (EXSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Trading Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS EXSR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.65. 51 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.28. Exchange Bank has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $133.00.
About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)
