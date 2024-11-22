EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $6.17. EVgo shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 2,629,350 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Marathon Capitl raised shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EVgo from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

EVgo Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.38.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. EVgo’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

In related news, CEO Badar Khan sold 166,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $856,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,631.54. This trade represents a 32.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 98,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 90,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EVgo by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after acquiring an additional 847,777 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 52,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Recommended Stories

