Euro Coin (EUROC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $54.95 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001059 BTC on exchanges. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $87.83 million and $54.95 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 84,051,581 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Euro Coin (EURC) is a fully-backed stablecoin created by Circle to maintain a 1:1 peg with the euro. It is widely used for cross-border payments and DeFi applications, enabling instant, efficient transactions in multiple blockchain ecosystems. Launched in June 2022, it follows a robust reserve model for transparency and trust.”

