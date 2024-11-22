ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2849 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.28.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Price Performance

Shares of AMUB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98.

Get ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B alerts:

About ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of 50 publicly traded energy MLPs. AMUB was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.