ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2849 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.28.
ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Price Performance
Shares of AMUB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98.
About ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B
