ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 849.32 ($10.69) and traded as high as GBX 947.60 ($11.93). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation shares last traded at GBX 942.10 ($11.86), with a volume of 301 shares traded.

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 853.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 850.31.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.