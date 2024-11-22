Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ESP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.94. 71,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,526. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.15.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 15.66%.

Insider Transactions at Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

In related news, insider Peggy A. Murphy sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $39,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESP. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the second quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 55.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

