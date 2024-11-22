Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ISPR Q2 Earnings

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Ispire Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Roth Capital analyst N. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ispire Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ispire Technology’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Ispire Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ISPR opened at $6.25 on Friday. Ispire Technology has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.85.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.50%. The company had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 137.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

