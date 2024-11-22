Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EQNR. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $24.91. 4,160,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,274. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

