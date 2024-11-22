Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Shares Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 124 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.56). Approximately 731,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 678,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.59).

Equals Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.17. The company has a market capitalization of £222.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2,950.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Equals Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Equals Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Equals Group Company Profile

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company offers Equals Money, a card payment platform; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporate and financial institutions; and FairFX, a travel card and international payment product for individuals, international holidaymakers, and families.

