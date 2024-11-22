Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Purchased by Siena Capital Partners GP LLC

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Enterprise Bancorp accounts for 1.4% of Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned 1.20% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,153 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.53. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

