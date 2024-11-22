Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.650 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Shares of ENR opened at $38.09 on Friday. Energizer has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 230.77%.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $71,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,115.26. This trade represents a 25.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

