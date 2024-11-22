Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Down 8.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) dropped 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.24 and last traded at C$6.30. Approximately 94,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 765,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Paul Gray sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total transaction of C$396,990.00. Also, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 34,800 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$226,200.00. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

