Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.68-1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.451-1.457 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.680-1.720 EPS.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised Elastic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Elastic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.95 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $257,185.25. Following the sale, the executive now owns 102,683 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,480.75. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,543,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,159,097.50. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

