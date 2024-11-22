Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.68-1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.451-1.457 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.680-1.720 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised Elastic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Elastic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Elastic

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.95 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $257,185.25. Following the sale, the executive now owns 102,683 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,480.75. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,543,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,159,097.50. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.