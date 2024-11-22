Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.680-1.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Elastic also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.68-1.72 EPS.
Elastic Trading Up 23.2 %
ESTC stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.05. Elastic has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 210.80 and a beta of 0.94.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on Elastic
Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic
In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $315,352.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,869.75. This trade represents a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Auvil III bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,054.75. This represents a 761.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,772. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elastic
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.