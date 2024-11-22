Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.680-1.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Elastic also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.68-1.72 EPS.

Elastic Trading Up 23.2 %

ESTC stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.05. Elastic has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 210.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Elastic to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $315,352.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,869.75. This trade represents a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Auvil III bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,054.75. This represents a 761.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,772. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

