Eduard Grabscheid Sells 347 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 347 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $10,586.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,847.94. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Eduard Grabscheid sold 841 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $22,757.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 0.93. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the second quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

