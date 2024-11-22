Edgewood Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $1,134,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $137,900,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.4% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 70,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

Sysco Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at $966,831.65. This represents a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

