ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Up 6.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.57. 12,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 100,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

ECARX Trading Up 6.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $557.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.33.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

